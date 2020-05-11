Bury St Edmunds-based PGA Golf professionals Simon Byford and Adam Trett continue unabated with their PGALife365 brand despite the current coronavirus situation.

A minor setback came when they were unable to run their planned coaching trip to Spain in late March, and with golf courses closed they have not been able to conduct face-to-face tuition, however this has not stopped their willingness to help golfers everywhere.

Monday to Friday at 2pm, they have been providing golfers with a drill, game or exercise that can help improve their game whilst in lockdown.

Adam Trett & Simon Byford in one of their PGALike365 golf instruction videos (34425305)

IMPROVE @ HOME is available on the PGALife365 YouTube and Facebook channels, with more than 30 episodes to date.

Simon and Adam have also been providing online coaching and are available if any golfers would like advice in preparation for the return of golf, hopefully sometime soon.

Their YouTube channel has recently reached a historic milestone by surpassing 1,000 subscribers.

The PGALife365 team - Ryan, Simon & Adam (34425310)

This free facility allows Simon and Adam to open new opportunities for creating content and viewers are guaranteed not to miss any of the multiple videos they produce every week.

Adam said: “Subscribers and followers on all our social media channels and email database will also get the first opportunity to enrol on future coaching days, events and golfing holidays, something we are all looking forward to in the future.”

Their large back catalogue of videos will entertain all golfers during this enforced break from the game.

You can watch them take on a world famous course such as Le Golf National in Paris, as well as all the local gems in Suffolk and the surrounding area.

PGAlife365 trip to the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris (34425307)

The highly popular and very entertaining Basement Golf Show will return to their PGALife365 YouTube channel as soon as the professional golf tours get under way again.

The guys also have their individual projects on-going.

Simon is learning to play left-handed while Adam is determined to win on the PGA circuit and new recruit, amateur Ryan Harrington, is showcasing the ‘every day’ golfer’s journey with his personal vlogs.

Combined with all the coaching content and more than 700 videos on their channel is an impressive collection of their four-year development.

Simon Byford gives video golf tips during lockdown from his garden (34425314)

Their YouTube videos and vlogs are well presented and there is a real chemistry and effortless rapport between them.

Proud members of the Suffolk golfing community, these PGA professionals go above and beyond to help golfers of all abilities.

Coronavirus latest news

On Sunday evening our Primer Minister should give us confirmation of whether golf has been scheduled for imminent release from the coronavirus lockdown.

Hopes in the golfing community have been cautiously optimistic since the Secretary of State for Culture, Oliver Dowden, highlighted non-contact sports such as golf, angling and bowls for consideration.

The various UK golfing administrative bodies have come together to agree proposals on how golf could be controlled to minimise the coronavirus risk when play gets the go ahead.

England Golf CEO, Jeremy Tomlinson, announced last week on their website: “England Golf has produced a series of ‘Play Safe, Stay Safe’ guidelines to enable our golfers, clubs and counties to prepare in advance of golf’s return. Whilst there currently is not a date to return to playing, it is prudent to consider the necessary steps required ahead of the re-opening of golf facilities.”

The five areas covered in comprehensive detail are: communications, volunteers, business support, preparing your facility, playing the game. Full details are available at www.englandgolf.org while full ‘Play Safe, Stay Safe’ proposals have also been sent out to all clubs and counties.

