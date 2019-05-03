After five wins on the bounce, Bury Town were unable to sign off on a victorious note on Saturday as Heybridge Swifts triumphed 2-1 in front of a packed crowd at the Denny Bros Stadium.

A total of 565 people – the largest Step 4 attendance across the country on the day – saw Jayden Randell put visiting Swifts in front after six minutes, only for the in-form Emmanuel Machaya to respond for the Blues with 12 minutes on the clock.

That was the striker’s sixth goal in his previous seven Bostik League North Division appearances for Bury.

MILDENHALL: Football - Mildenhall Town v Bury Town Emmanuel Machaya Bury Town Picture Mark Westley. (9527834)

However, Heybridge struck again before the break through former Mildenhall Town winger Emmanuel Osei and that proved to be the winner, condemning Ben Chenery’s hosts to a sixth home defeat of the campaign.

Bury finish the season sixth, 15 points adrift of their weekend conquerors Heybridge in the fifth and final play-off spot.

Nevertheless, it was the club’s best finish since they dropped back into the North Division ahead of the 2015/16 season.

l A campaign to forget ended on a losing note for relegated Mildenhall Town, who were beaten 3-0 at home to Grays Athletic on Saturday.

Ricky Cornish’s team – who had their demotion to Step 5 confirmed on Easter Monday despite winning at Felixstowe & Walton United – fell behind early against Grays when Dennis Oli got the better of home goalkeeper Jake Hayhoe.

Mitchel Hahn added a second goal before the break while Michael Toner scored the visitors’ third and final goal in the 64th minute.

Bottom-of-the-table Mildenhall will head back to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division following a season in which they recorded just five league wins and 12 draws as they finished seven points from safety in the process.

After the loss to Grays, it was confirmed that Andrew Camilo-Tayaca had been named both the Players’ and the Supporters’ Player of the Season.

The attack-minded right-back – who joined Mildenhall last summer following his release by recently-crowned National League champions Leyton Orient – will soon head across the pond to America, where he has been awarded a scholarship.

Meanwhile, centre-back Joe Asensi was picked by Cornish as the recipient of his Manager’s Player of the Season award.