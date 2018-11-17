Well, isn’t the current EFL Championship table the most depressing thing you’ve ever seen?!

Our ‘friends’ up the A140 sit top of the pile, two points clear and are one of the most in-form teams in Europe.

Whereas Ipswich sit rock bottom, one win in 17 and are five points adrift from safety. I thought Halloween had been and gone, but that’s one scary sight!

That said, Paul Lambert has certainly restored some hope back at Portman Road.

The performances against both Preston and Reading were much better and it seems an entertainment value is back for the fans to enjoy. However, we must start winning games.

I do believe we could’ve and should’ve picked up six points from Lambert’s first two matches, with the Tractor Boys largely the better side. But, the only thing that matters is we didn’t get the job done.

I’m all for pretty football and believe me I’m desperate to see Ipswich passing and moving the ball freely at Portman Road, but right now I want to see us get out of this mess – and fast!

As we know, Mr McCarthy won his first game in charge of the Blues – that famous 1-0 victory over Birmingham back in 2012.

But many fail to remember he lost his next two away games 5-0 and 6-0, before his Town side went on to lose only eight games in the remaining 29, clearly indicating it didn’t happen overnight.

So let’s just hope and pray that it is the same for Mr Lambert.

Many expected us to gain points against the teams lower in the table so perhaps a test against those at the opposite end will see Town raise their game and surprise a few.

After the international break, two home wins and some points away from home would do wonders to ensure it isn’t a miserable Christmas period for the men in blue.