Ben Chenery has heaped praise on his Bury Town side for the desire and application they have shown to be ‘the best of the rest’ with a five-game winning run sealing a top six spot.

He would now love to see them sign off their 2018/19 Bostik League campaign with a perfect six by beating fifth-placed Heybridge Swifts at the Denny Bros Stadium tomorrow (3pm) to fire another statement of intent ahead of next season.

The Blues go into their last North Division game having rallied late on to take a deserved west Suffolk derby victory 4-3 at AFC Sudbury on Easter Monday, which followed on from a 4-2 home success against Grays Athletic on Saturday.

The run of victories has left their manager delighted, especially given the circumstances.

“It is not easy to know you can’t get in the play-offs and then to demand more from your players,” he said.

“We had that meeting and I told them I wanted them to go again and they have. And five wins back to back is a phenomenal achievement and I have not let them take their foot off the gas. That is not my nature.

“I certainly haven’t. I have still scouted all the opposition and what they are going to do and that has given us the opportunity to wins games.

“If we could make it six out of six on Saturday I would be a very pleased man.”

Reflecting on a campaign which saw them on the fringes of the top five play-off places, without ever putting together a good enough run to break into the promotion mix, he said: “It has to be a good season. We are never going to eat off the top table. We know that as a football club but we have to make sure we progress.

“We finished ninth last year and now we are finishing sixth, so that is progression. And now we have to progress next season.”

He added: “We will go and recruit if we can and we will go and improve ourselves.

“But it has been a phenomenal season really, in terms eight new faces coming in at the start. And it took us a while to get going but we have been a good match for most teams this year.”

