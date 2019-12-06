Thetford Town player-manager Matt Morton has revealed teenager Jamie Humphrey’s performances between the posts soon convinced him he does not need to bring in an experienced replacement goalkeeper.

Will Viner had been the number one for the Brecklanders but was moved on in the wake of Danny White’s resignation, following the club sinking to the bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Reserve-team ‘keeper Humphrey came in for Morton’s first league game in charge, the 5-1 home defeat to Whitton United on September 28, following making his first-team debut in the previous game, a 4-1 League Challenge Cup win at King’s Lynn Town Reserves.

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Dereham Town..Pictured: Convoy and Goalkeeper Humphrey...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (22637993)

And despite conceding seven goals last time out, in the 7-0 Norfolk Senior Cup home defeat to higher-league Dereham Town a week ago Tuesday, he is set to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for the visit of third-placed Newmarket Town tomorrow (3pm).

“He has been doing very well,” said Morton. “I will be honest, when I took the job it was an area I was looking to strengthen in.

“Will has been a great goalkeeper but his form has dipped in the last year or so.

“He will be the first to admit he was not particularly fit and was carrying a bit of weight and that affects his mobility.

“He is also a confidence goalkeeper so when his mobility is affected so is his confidence, so he was not the same commanding presence in the box that he was off his line.

“It was an area I was going to address and in the short-term I put Jamie in knowing that he has a lot of ability.

“I gave him the chance to prove himself and he has taken his chance, to be fair.

“He has a couple of other things to work on, maybe coming for crosses a bit more but he has got a lot of promise.”

Thetford go in to tomorrow’s game looking to bounce back from that cup loss as well as a 3-1 defeat at Brantham Athletic, which ended a fine five-game winning run.

Read more Football