Bury Town fans’ favourite Olly Hughes is set to continue to play on with his troublesome groin injury in a bid to give the Blues a good start to the campaign, writes Russell Claydon.

The Blues’ top scorer last term, and who has won the Supporters’ Player of the Year award for the last four years, has admitted to playing through the pain barrier since January with a problem which has been tricky to diagnose.

It saw him missing the first set of pre-season fixtures as he was struggling to manage the pain.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Brentwood..Pictured: Ollie Hughes....PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (8314533)

But it has now been diagnosed as a left anguinal hernia and he was offered the chance of an operation last Wednesday.

But he decided to turn it down and reasses nearer to Christmas, saying: “It is not great timing with the season approaching, so hopefully I am going to play through it for a few more months.”

The only other player in the squad carrying an injury is central midifelder Ryan Horne, whose ankle ligament problem picked up in the friendly at Newmarket Town on July 12 has taken longer than anticipated to recover.

“He is a really big miss for us,” said Blues boss Ben Chenery.