Olly Hughes thinks it would be a ‘travesty’ if Bury Town were not to clinch a play-off place this season.

But the man who has been carrying the captain’s armband this season in Ollie Fenn’s long-term injury absence knows where they must improve.

After a flying start saw them set the pace at the top of the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division table, the Blues dropped to fourth following three straight defeats against play-off rivals earlier this month.

They bounced back with Saturday’s 4-1 home win over Felixstowe & Walton United before coming from 2-0 and 3-1 down at Hullbridge Sports on Tuesday to claim a point in a 3-3 draw.

However, it is tomorrow’s game at the division’s form team – fifth-placed Tilbury – that is likely to provide an indication as to whether they do have what it takes to extend their season for a shot at promotion for the first time since being relegated in 2015.

“This is the strongest squad I have known at the club in my five years and it would be a travesty if we did not make the top five, the way we are playing against teams,” said Hughes, the club’s vice-captain who has been enjoying shouldering the responsibility for leading the team out as he continues to delay a hernia operation to best serve the Blues.

“The difference this season, if we are going to make the play-offs, is we have got to pick up more points against the teams in and around us.

“We have been getting the results against teams seventh down fine, but we have not taken points off the other teams.

“We only took something like two points out of 30 off those teams last season which was a really poor record which cost us.

“We go to Tilbury this Saturday who will be there or thereabouts and we need to put in a big performance to make sure we get something there.”

The Dockers look like being a tough nut to crack as they go into the weekend on the back of becoming the first side to beat title favourites Maldon & Tiptree this season with a 2-1 away success on Saturday.

They also registered victories against AFC Sudbury (2-0 away) and play-off rivals Heybridge Swifts (3-0 home) immediately before that as part of an eight-game unbeaten run, and beat Bury 2-1 in October.

Mid-table Grays Athletic were due to visit the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium in a re-arranged game on Tuesday but that has been called off again due to their Essex County Cup involvement.

Having put in a fine performance to bounce back from a trio of defeats in Saturday’s Suffolk derby, Bury found themselves 2-0 down inside nine minutes at mid-table Hullbridge Sports as Joseph Wright took advantage of two mistakes.

Hughes’ 24th-minute header from a Ross Crane corner was adjudged to have made it over the goalline before it was cleared to get the visitors back in the game.

And the same player thought he had drawn them level shortly after with a half volley only to see it controversially ruled out for offside.

A bad miss from Jake Chambers-Shaw from point-blank range was compounded by Kieran Bishop firing in a rebounded effort right on the stroke of half-time.

But Bury pulled it back to 3-2 via the penalty spot just before the hour mark. Ryan Stafford was tripped in the box after an eye-catching move and Cemal Ramadan sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with his penalty kick for his 18th goal of the season.

The comeback was complete a few minutes later when Cruise Nyadzayo nipped in to poke home after the goalkeeper and defender got in each other’s way.

Crane and Ramadan were guilty of passing up good chances to win the game while Nyadzayo saw a penalty appeal waved away.

“It was a strange one as we came from 3-1 and 2-0 down and it still probably feels like it is two points dropped,” said Hughes, who was far from happy with the game going ahead on a pitch which had frost onas well as being very boggy under it.

“We will have to look at the end of the season and see whether it proves to be that way or a good point.”

Meanwhile, he had previously said about having his inguinal hernia operation, which now requires surgery on both sides instead of one, in January, but he is now looking to wait until the summer to go under the knife.

“The right side is causing me more discomfort than the left one now,” he said.

“I’d initially got both scanned and the main damage appeared to be on the left side.

“I have potentially aggravated the other side as a result of continuing to play, although I had pain in both last season.”

The 32-year-old teacher added: “I’ve been coping with it. Sometimes I just do running at training and avoid impact and twisting.

“I have also been wearing compression shorts and trying strengthening exercises.

“It’s likely to be a double hernia operation in the summer that I’m ultimately going to need though.”

