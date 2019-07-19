Bury Town’s Olly Hughes has revealed he has been playing through the pain barrier since January and efforts to rid himself of a troublesome groin injury over the summer have so far not worked.

The Blues’ top scorer during the 2018/19 campaign, and who has won the Supporters’ Player of the Year award for the last four years, is yet to feature in any of Bury’s five pre-season friendlies.

He is pinning his hopes on another medical examination next week shedding some new light on the problem that has been troubling him for a number of months, having found rest and stretching routines unhelpful.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Brentwood..Pictured: Ollie Hughes....PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (14007259)

It comes as his strike partner Cemal Ramadan has also been sidelined following groin re-construction surgery, which ended his campaign early.

Hughes, who was an ever present for Bury last season, making 42 appearances and scoring 21 goals, said: “It is just really frustrating.

“I know if I strike a ball I get severe pain and I will have it for days after a game in my lower abdomen. I have been to one pre-season training session but I can only do light jogging on it.

“The physiotherapist I have seen said he thinks it is a tendinopathy of the left hip flexor/hip abductor. It could have stemmed from tendinitis, he said, as I have not had time to rest so it may have developed into a bigger thing.

“I have not had a scan yet so it is difficult to know for sure. A lot of the symptoms are like you would get for a hernia but I have been to my GP about it and they ruled that out.

“At least with a hernia you can manage it until the operation and then in two to three weeks you are good to go again.”

The 32-year-old PE teacher at Mildenhall College Academy revealed he was having to dose himself up on pain killers and use muscle rubs to get through the end of last season, with the Blues low on numbers.

The former Walsham-le-Willows centre-forward said: “We were just so thin on the ground it was just a matter of playing because I needed to.”

Bury Manager Ben Chenery said of the situation: “With Olly it is obviously disappointing but it is what it is and we just have to adapt and adjust to what we hear with him.”