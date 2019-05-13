For a fourth year in a row striker Olly Hughes picked up the Bury Town Supporters’ Player of The Season award at their presentation evening.

The ex-Walsham frontman topped the Blues’ goal charts with 19 while his continued hard-working displays combined to see him walk off with the prized fans’ trophy once again.

He also got the vote of his team-mates with the Players’ Player of The Season, while midifelder Ryan Hornes’ first campaign saw him win the Manager’s Player of The Season.

Olly Hughes receives the Bury Town First Team Supporters' Player of The Season trophy from manager Ben Chenery and club sponsor Glenn Edwards of First Stop Travel Picture: Neil Dady (10204567)

A new award was created this season in tribute to Dave Longman, a loyal fan from Welwyn Garden City who passed away last season aged 36. The votes were made by the travelling Bury supporters at each away fixture and the award was presented by Dave’s brother James in his memory to Jake Chambers Shaw, signed in the summer from rivals Mildenhall Town.

Another summer signing, Emmanuel Machaya, picked up two awards at the event at the Denny Bros Stadium on May 3; the Under-23s Players’ Player of The Season and Under-23s Manager’s Player of The Season.

Emmanuel Machaya being presented with the Bury Town Under 23s Players' Player of The Season alongside managers Bradley Barber (far left) and John Kennedy (far right) Picture: Neil Dady (10204574)

Amin Mohammed was named the club’s Young Player of The Season while George Bugg (U23s), Charlie Cook (U18s), Ethan Heap (U18s) all picked up trophies.

Off the pitch, Chantelle Dodd was the Unsung Hero and Tim Gleeve the Garry Barker Award.