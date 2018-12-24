Howards in four-some display at Brandon

Howards moved up to fourth in the Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday League Division One table with a 4-0 win away at Brandon.

Karl Saffrey, Lewis Tebbit, Mitchell Bryant and Ross Whiting were all on target for the visitors.

In Division Two, Moreton Hall Youth 96 closed the gap to first placed Danepak after a 4-0 win over Wetherden.

Beck Row defeated third placed Lakenheath 3-1 with Hugo Santibanez getting the consolation for Heath.

Football - Hardwick in BLUE v Black Boy in Bury & District Sunday League - 2nd v 1st top of the table clash Picture Mark Westley. (6025856)

Meanwhile, Ixworth moved up to sixth after they beat Occold in a high-scoring affair, 8-3.

In Division Three, Hardwick leapfrogged Black Boy to go top of the table with a 2-0 victory over them.

Kings Arms, who sit in third, closed the gap with a 4-0 win over Thurston. The scorers were Elliot Chaplin, Jack Hubbard, Calvin Tickner and Christopher Whitlow.

Division Four Abbotts cut the gap to first to seven points with a 2-0 win over Great Barton as Liam Dixon bagged a brace, while Bury Wanderers had a 3-1 win over Chedburgh (8th).

In the preliminary round of the Floodlit Cup, both Tostock and Mellis progressed with walkovers when lower-league sides Eye Saints and Breda failed to raise sides to play them.

Elsewhere, Thetford Rovers defeated Stowmarket United 2-0 and Coldham Hall won 3-2 away at Pakenham thanks to goals from Craig Bennett, Matt Britton and Thomas Cladd.

The biggest result of the weekend came from Rattlesden, who beat sorry Rougham 15-0. Paul Ashford scored four of the goals while Ryan Goulding claimed a hat-trick. Joshua Bowcher, Thomas Calver, Jamie Curry, Ethan Radford, Andrew Rodzian, Matthew Rodzian, Simon Leeks and Ethan Simms accounted for the rest.

l Meanwhile, St Edmunds reclaimed top spot in Dor-Jam St Edmundsbury League Division One with a 7-0 away win at Bury Town Rams’ Northumberland Road ground.

Sam Whiting claimed a hat-trick while new boy Mitch Bryant bagged a brace and there was a goal apiece for Jamie Barclay and Callum Brown.

Walsham-le-Willows A welcomed the Vipers to Summer Road, with the A’s winning the encounter 6-3 after being 2-1 at half-time.

On target for Walsham were Marley Brown and Callum Dongray with a brace apiece plus Jordan Asker and player-manager Chris Caley. Scorers for the Vipers were Lewis Ward, Kaine Fryer and Jon Smith.

l Lavenham will travel to fellow Treadfirst Sudbury & Haverhill District Sunday League title contender Assignton in a local derby in the quarter-finals of this season’s Suffolk Sunday Trophy, while holders Bardwell Sports will host Stoke-by-Clare. All ties set for February 10 (10.30am).