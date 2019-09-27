The shortlists for this year’s Greene King West Suffolk Sports Awards have been announced – and from today you can have your say on who wins the people’s categories.

The Bury Free Press, Haverhill Echo and Newmarket Journal's owners, Iliffe Media, are once again sponsoring the only two awards to be decided by the public; the People’s Champion and People’s Youth Champion.

The West Suffolk Sports Awards’ own Facebook page are asking for people’s votes from today on individuals who have already been shortlisted by the panel of judges.

Warren Smyth (Abbeycroft Leisure), James Ramm (Greene King) and Mercy Wilson (St Edmundsbury Cathedral at the launch of the 2019 Greene King West Suffolk Sports Awards (17792209)

The full list of the shortlists (not including Club, School or Workplace as not elligible for People’s Champion or Young People's Champion) is:

Unsung Hero: Bob Jones, Stephen Williams, Annemarie Vis, Stewart Chapman; Community Volunteer: Ben Cowling, Will Terry, Bob Jones.

Triumph over Adversity: Phoebe, Dave Harrison, Stephen Williams.

Lifetime Achievement: Jean Mealham, Goldie Sayers, David Johnson, Stephen William, Bill Tinkler, Angela Underdown.

Individual Performance: Anna Street, Lewis Sullivan, Rhys Turnbull-Bester, Abi Byrne.

Coach of the Year: Martin Brophy, Lee Hyne, Dave Harrison, Ronnie Farmer.

Young Sports Personality of the Year: Lewis Sullivan, Charlotte Holmes, Emma Bartle, Ethan Price, George Wilkinson.

Sports Personality of the Year: Abi Byrne, Callum Wilkinson, Harry Hughes.

The awards, run by Abbeycroft Leisure, will be held at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Tuesday, October 15 and are a celebration of west Suffolk’s truly great sporting community including sports men and women, volunteers, coaches, mums and dads, teachers and clubs.

Greene King has once again been announced as the headline sponsor.