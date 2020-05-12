Former angling columnist and Bury St Edmunds Angling Association chairman and vice chairman CHRIS BOUGHTON details his investigations on how angling will be able to reopen locally from tomorrow (Wednesday).

Following the Prime Minister’s address to the nation on Sunday, and further clarification from the government yesterday, the Angling Trust confirmed that angling could re-commence on Wednesday, May 13.

There are, however, strict guidelines that anglers must follow:

Bury St Edmunds Angling Association water at Barrow LakePicture: Chris Boughton (34585699)

Travel to fishing venues must be alone or with members of your household only.

You must maintain a minimum distance of 15m from other anglers whilst fishing.

Many clubs have implemented booking systems, so check availability before you travel.

Pay careful attention to fishery and club notices.

Use hand sanitisers before and after touching locks, gates etc.

No keepnets to be used and no competitions allowed.

No sharing of fishing positions, except by members of the same household. And no sharing of fishing tackle or other items.

It seems obvious, but all freshwater anglers must be in possession of the relevant Environment Agency Fishing Licence.

Locally the only fishing tackle shop, in Bury, (Tackle Up) will not be opening yet for customers to enter the shop.

The Bury St Edmunds St John's Street Tackle Up onwers (from left) Rachel, Robbie and EmmaPicture: Ricky Nunn (34585697)

Owners Emma, Rachel and Ricky, however, have set up an innovative system whereby anglers can still get bait and equipment.

Customers can pre-order by email (not telephone or website) at tackleupcollections@btinternet.com and collect at the shop’s door, starting with a three-day trial Thursday, Friday and Saturday (14th-16th May).

Full details can be found on their Facebook page here.

Tackle Up are usually the main location to obtain annual memberships for the Bury St Edmunds Angling Association but they will not be able to administer these at this time.

Membership renewals for the year are overdue (April 1), so club treasurer Steve Bull will be at Middle Reservoir on Saturday (May 16) between 10am-3pm for anglers who wish to re-join or join. He will not be taking cash, only a cheque or bank transfer.

Updates can be found on the Facebook page ‘Bury Angling Association catch reports and chat (Suffolk)’.

Existing members can still fish Bury AA club waters tomorrow (Wednesday 14) and Thursday prior to re-joining on Saturday.

The Club have two lakes at Welnetham, one at Barrow and another at Badwell Ash.

They also control fishing on a stretch of the Little Ouse at Redmere which will be available when the river season starts on June 16.

Their annual membership covers all these waters. Detailed information on the club’s waters and rules can be found on their website here.

Sudbury & Long Melford District Angling Association is members-only for its lakes which will re-open tomorrow (day tickets available on rivers only when season starts) with space currently available to join (contact via their website here).

Day ticket fisheries that will be open locally from tomorrow and include Hawstead Fishery and Cross Drove fishery in Hockwold Cum Wilton on the Norfolk/Suffolk border.

Read more AnglingCoronavirus