Horringer SCFC have been forced to fold this week, sparking an outpouring of affection for the Sunday League side.

The club, which competed in Division One of the Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday Football League, announced the decision on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

It read: "Unfortunately we have had to fold this week, life happens and football goes on. Some fantastic times and memories made with some incredible blokes over the years.

FOOTBALL - Gym United v Horringer..Pictured: Horringer celebrate a goal...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (19519937)

"Nothing better than playing football with your mates."

The announcement has been met with a flurry of appreciation and gratitude for a club that sparked the passion of many a non-league player.

Lakenheath FC's Reece Clarke and Newmarket Town's Mark Lovell have both played for the club in the past, among many others who have expressed their sadness on social media.

Tom Old posted: "Unreal club and some great memories" while Division Two's Bury Bowl FC and Division Four's Smiler FC were just a few of the local clubs to lament the loss of another team from their league.

Bury Bowl tweeted: "So sad to hear another Sunday football league club has had to fold, especially one which the last few years has shown so much talent and I thought you would more than hold your own in Division One. I’m sure one day you will be back! #HalaHorringer".

Smiler FC tweeted: "Nothing worse than this happening, sorry to hear this lads, big respect for everything the club has done through out the years! Definitely won’t be forgotten about!"

The decision to withdraw from competition appears to have been forced by lack of player numbers, with the club having forfeited two of their six outings in all competitions this season.

They have also only picked up one victory this season and had not won since September 8 when they announced the club would not continue.

It appears to have been a fast downfall for a club that has in the past been a force to be reckoned with in Sunday League football.

Having worked their way into the top division after winning Division Two in 2017-18, they finished fifth last season as well as making it to the final of the Knights Lowe Division One Knockout Cup, losing 2-0 to Howards FC.

But this season has been a struggle from the start, with those involved coming to the conclusion they could no longer operate.