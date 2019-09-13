Holiday meeting with former Blue got me wondering about current squad strength

After a weekend of no football for Paul Lambert’s men, there’s no doubt the Scot will have been working hard to ensure his side have no hangovers.

It’s straight back to business with a tough visit of Doncaster Rovers this Saturday. Similar to ‘Lambo’s’ men, I jetted off on my own holidays, to Cyprus last week, where I bumped into a certain Mustapha Carayol, who had a short stint in 2018.

Mustapha was a nice chap and, as expected, spoke well of Mick and how he shouldn’t have left (I had to bite my tongue at that point), as well as his love for Luke Chambers and none other than the main man himself, Kevin Bru.

After a few conversations and perhaps one too many beverages with Carayol, I started to ponder about the type of player Mustapha was and whether our squad at the moment is better equipped to the one he was in under Mr McCarthy.

Well, if you look at the likes of Gwion Edwards, Luke Garbutt and Alan Judge, you wouldn’t be a fool to argue that we’re actually probably stronger now, not to mention the young talent we have on the bench who shone in the EFL Trophy victory against Tottenham’s Under-21s last week.

There’s no doubt our squad is one of the strongest in the division and this may be controversial, but I do believe this is one of the strongest squads to ever grace the third tier of English football.

Saturday’s visit of Doncaster in the grand scheme of things is a massive occasion, and despite it still being early doors, not one we should take lightly.

Rovers were unlucky not to find themselves at Wembley last season, narrowly beaten by eventual play-off winners and now high flying in the Championship Charlton Athletic.

So this will yet again provide a difficult test for The Tractor Boys and one, if they are serious about bouncing straight back up, they simply have to win.