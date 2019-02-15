Hockwold boxer to fight for gold at national youth championships

A 17-year-old boxer from Hockwold will this weekend represent Eastern Counties as he targets the 75-81kg England Youth Boxing Championship title.

Tommy Fletcher, who trains at Attleborough Boxing Club, is hoping to follow up last year’s success, when he claimed the Class B Male 70-75kg category win at the England Junior Boxing Championships.

Stepping up to the youth section this year, he will be among the younger competitors, but dad Ricky still believes he has a ‘good chance’.

Tommy Fletcher, Attleborough BC boxer from Hockwold ahead of his England Youth Boxing Champs bout (7172285)

He will fight Gosport’s Mateusz Bereznicki in his weight category quarter-final at the The Spiceball Leisure Centre in Banbury tonight (February 15), with a semi-final and final to follow this weekend, should he progress beyond his quarter-final bout.

“Making this stage is already a great achievement,” Ricky said. “He won the Eastern Counties title on February 3 at Sudbury against the best lad in the area to get to the national championships.

“But he knows it will be hard for him, he will be competing against a lot more experienced fighters but he’s determined and has a good chance I think.

“He has been training really hard, he barely had a Christmas, because he knew this was coming.

“We’re so proud of what he’s achieved already and he can’t wait – this is what he’s been training and working towards all year.”

Tommy Fletcher on his way to victory in the under-81kg bout of the Eastern Counties Youth Final at Sudbury ABC Home Show against Liam Benton (in red). Picture: Paul Tebbutt

The championship will also be live streamed on the England Boxing YouTube channel across the weekend.

Fletcher, his dad revealed, is starting to look further ahead in his boxing future and has decided to try to pursue the Team GB Olympic route – which would require him to stay as an amateur.

“Obviously he’s still a little way off that at the moment,” Ricky added.

“But that’s the goal, he wants to keep getting better and aiming for that GB pathway.

“He needs to make it up to the senior elite championship first, so it’s several years away, he still has two years at youth level.

“But he’s on the right track right now.”

Tommy is also on the hunt for sponsorship opportunities and any interested parties can reach the family at the boxing club.