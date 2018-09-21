RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Guernsey ..Pictured: ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4187962)

Jon Curry wants his free-scoring Bury St Edmunds side to address deficiencies at the other end to avoid getting caught out when they host Barnes tomorrow (3pm).

The Wolfpack treated the home fans to a try bonanza last weekend, running in seven by the break to lead Guernsey 41-12 before adding another five after the restart in a fine 70-26 win in National League 2 South.

But director of rugby Curry, as delighted as he was with the display which put his side up to third, is wary of allowing teams to get through like they have across all three opening games, with 26 their lowest against tally.

“It was a good day,” he said. “We talked about things we needed to do during the week and the players, to give them the credit, actually did it.

“There were a few things we still need to get right.

“No-one likes to concede 20-odd points and that is something we have been working on this week.”

Several players were set to undergo fitness tests at training last night before the selection for the weekend is made, with Curry expecting a tougher test, albeit with visitors Barnes (11th) being a newly-promoted side.

“Barnes will be a very, very good side,” he said.

“We have mirrored each other through the league for years now.

“They are a very good side who pushed Old Albanians very close at the weekend and Old Albanians pushed us close, so I am expecting a very tight game.”

If Cameron Ritchie had laced up his kicking boots on Saturday it could have been much worse for Guernsey. As it was, they did have the consolation of taking a bonus point home with them.

Few in the Greene King IPA Haberden could have predicted how events would unfold when Bury conceded a try after just 60 seconds.

But the response was instant as Ben Leng raced through to score before a whirlwind 15-minute period saw the hosts pull clear with four more.

Mark Kholer and Ritchie caused havoc to supply tries for Finlay Sharp and Jaid Wiltshire before the defence forced fumbles from the visitors for William Scholes and Wiltshire to profit from.

It was all going wrong for the Islanders, summed up by a restart not going 10 metres. But they managed to use their large forward pack to drive Lewis Hillier over for 29-12.

But Bury scored from the restart with Franco Catuogno taking over Leng’s kick after another fumble before the former intercepted to run in from his own 22.

The first 20 minutes of the second half belonged to Guernsey with Nick Merrien getting their third try before the hosts upped their intensity again with Wiltshire adding two more and Kohler setting up Sharp for arguably the try of the day before Ritchie’s arcing run added further gloss to the result.

l Bury Foxes put down an early marker for their season with an 89-5 victory at Lakenham Hewitt.

Debutants Em Gattlin and Robyn Gordon got the scoring started, with the latter claiming two tries, and Steph Durrant completing a hat-trick to take the scoreline to 60-0 at the interval with EJ Stearn and Danni Lee having also dotted down.

There was little let up in the second period as Lucy Kerr also got herself a hat-trick, while Danni Lee got her second and Holly Fifield also added her name to the scoresheet.

The Foxes host Woodbridge in their next match a week on Sunday.