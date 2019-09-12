High quality squash played at Risbygate invitational tournament

Risbygate Sports Club were delighted by the squash on show from their recent invitational competition, won by county player Cameron Haddow.

The event, with the final held last Friday, saw many squash battles between the generations, with the younger generation winning through in the end.

The finals night saw a packed balcony to watch some thrilling squash matches.

Cameron Haddow being congratulated by squash coach Martin Levens

In the first play-off match, Martin Levens beat Felix Rothermel 3-1 while the third/fourth place match saw Stuart Parke notch up another victory against Isaac Andersson, 3-1.

It led to an expectant air for the finals between Cameron Haddow and James Bird. but proved to be a one-sided scoreboard with Haddow taking the title 3-0.

The competition started on Monday evening with an epic five set match between Rothermel and Andersson, with the former claiming an 11-9 win in the fifth.

Further matches that evening saw Risbygate’s squash coach Levens well beaten by Haddow, while Stuart Parke proved a little too strong for England’s number two squash player at U15-level in Emma Bartley.

Perhaps the match of the tournament came on the middle day, with the experienced Parke pitched against the younger Haddow.

Haddow lost the first as Parke forced him to fight for each point but the pendulum soon swung in his direction as he regained the initiative and produced some hard hitting and accurate squash to win the second and third.

The fourth game saw a fightback from Parke who played some even tighter squash shots, giving Haddow little or nothing to hit, levelling the scores at 2-2.

In the decider, Haddow held on for an 11-9 win as a tiring Parke eventually played a few loose shots. Levens then played Bartley in another thrilling five-setter which the coach won 3-2.

He raced ahead to a 2-0 lead, before Bartley produced the goods to show why she is in the England U15 junior squash squad and pulled the match back to 2-2.

She pushed Levens in the fifth game but was narrowly beaten.