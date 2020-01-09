“It was an amazing feeling, a very special moment for the football club, the players and especially Aaron Wilbraham, it put such a big smile on his face.”

Thetford-raised Rochdale skipper Ian Henderson was delighted by his EFL League One side’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round clash last Saturday, to set-up Tuesday night’s replay at St James Park.

Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron put the Premier League visitors a goal up after just 17 minutes to suggest no upset was on the cards at the third tier club, before 40-year-old substitute Wilbraham – a former Norwich City player – netted in the 79th minute to force the replay.

Thetford-rasied Ian Henderson, club captain at Rochdale. Picture: DySporting/ Rochdale AFC (26254389)

Rochdale skipper Henderson said he ‘enjoys’ the knockout nature of the national cup and hopes the team’s strong performance last Saturday can help to boost their league fortunes, with the club just four points above the drop zone.

“Financially a run in the cup is massive to us but the focus, really, is on staying up,” he said.

“We seem to enjoy the knockout competitions and have been on a few runs in recent years, which is massive for the club financially.

“It’s no secret we are operating with one of the smallest budgets in the league and so a bit of success in the cup makes a big difference.

“But we’re are seeing the next round as icing on the cake really, to league success.”

It is the second time in three seasons the side – just four points above the drop zone in the league – have held a Premier League club to a draw, having forced Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-2 draw in the fifth round in 2018, before bowing out in the replay.

And the home advantage was a factor Henderson recognised as playing a part on Saturday, with the fans ‘making a hell of a lot of noise’ in support.

“It was really pleasing to see the stadium full,” he said. “The fans made a hell of a lot of noise, we could tell it was an FA Cup game.

“It pushed us on and probably made it a little harder for Newcastle, the fans are on top of you in a way they won’t be used to in the Premier League.

“Hopefully we gave them good value for their money and showed what we can do – we came back from a goal down against a Premier League side, that’s massive.”

Henderson had hit the post himself early in the second half as the side produced a top second-half performance to outplay the visitors.

“We were incredible at times in the second half,” he said. “But we were probably a little fortunate to only go in a goal down at the break, they were all over us in the first half.”

