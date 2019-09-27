Stowmarket fell to a heavy 41-17 defeat on the road to Saffron Walden on Saturday, as the London 2 North East team’s promotion ambitions took an early hit.

The squad, this season coached by former Bury St Edmunds players Matt Edison and Chris Snelling, will host newly-promoted Wymondham this Saturday (3pm) looking to get their season back on track.

It will not be easy, with Wymondham – who won London 3 Eastern Counties last term – finding life at this level comfortable so far, having remained undefeated from their opening two fixtures while also picking up the try scoring bonus point on offer as well.

And Stowmarket will still be smarting from the trip to Saffron Walden, which saw their usually reliable defence ship three scores in the first 12 minutes as the visitors were particularly slow to get going.

It left them on the back foot from the whistle and they had to fight hard to get back into the game, with tries from Dan Garrard and Casha Nijwahan.

The team responded well, with the forwards supplying good ball from scrums and lineouts.

Walden were then first to score in the second half to stretch their lead and their defence held strong once more despite waves of Stowmarket attacks.

The visitors were the beneficiaries of a penalty try but their efforts to get back in the game started to take its toll as fitness became a major factor.

In the final quarter, it was the home team’s fitness that began to show through and they scored a couple of late tries to record the 41–17 win.

Edison said: “We were slow to start and react to a big and powerful Saffron Walden side.

“After going two tries down early in the game, we were always chasing our tails. Possession and territory was much better in the second half, but Walden had dogged defence and capitalised on our mistakes.

“Our aims for the season stay the same, we want to do better than we did in lots of aspects, and our goals are still well within reach.”