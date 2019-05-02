Danny White was not sure how to feel following a thrilling conclusion to the Norfolk Senior Cup on Tuesday night, which saw his Thetford Town side fall narrowly short to higher-league Dereham Town in extra-time.

In an end-to-end game, the Step 5 club came back from a goal down to force extra-time in the Norfolk FA cup final at Carrow Road, before suffering late heartbreak as they lost 2-1 to the Step 4 side.

There was plenty of drama for the 968-strong crowd, with Valter Rocha’s first goal disallowed for offside, both teams hitting the post and strong penalty claims for both sides.

Gallery1

Dereham took the lead on 25 minutes before Robbie Priddle netted the equaliser in the 36th minute, with the winning score not arriving until the 106th minute, from Dereham’s Ryan Crisp, to sink Thetford hopes late on.

“It was an end-to-end attacking game and, for the neutral, it was an outstanding game,” White said. “It was a game worthy of a cup final and a great advert for football.

“But my reaction is mixed to be honest, I’m absolutely delighted with the lads as we more than matched a higher-league team who are very good. But I still think we had the better of the chances – we hit the post twice and Valter (Rocha) was a complete handful for their back four, Priddle was excellent, in fact everyone put in a massive shift.

“The back four were outstanding, they’ve left everything on the pitch and I couldn’t ask for more. But we got undone by a sloppy goal and that was that. That’s football, if you don’t take your chances – and we had quite a few – you don’t win games so fair play to Dereham.

“So, at the same time, I’m gutted. I really felt we had done enough to at least take the game to penalties so obviously it’s disappointing. I’m absolutely gutted for the lads but also so proud, they’ve given me a fantastic performance.”

Rocha caused problems for the Dereham defence all night and was key to the Thetford goal, providing the assist. He sent a ball skidding into the box, eventually reaching Priddle, who finished at close range for the equaliser.

It remained that way to the interval, despite some key chances for Thetford, who were marginally on top. And they started the second half in the same way as they played the first, pushing forward and pressing the Dereham defence.

Thetford twice hit the post in the second half, Quevin Castro – whose darting runs and nifty footwork wrongfooting many a Dereham player – and Rocha both coming close, but the score remained deadlocked and extra-time beckoned.

Dereham had the best opportunity to take the late win with a golden opportunity presenting minutes from time, but Jamie Forshaw missed the goal with his close range strike.

The opening period of extra time saw tired legs creeping in but both sides were still giving it their all and, with the final kick of the first half, Harry Hutt almost scored a wonderful winner, rifling a shot toward the top right corner, but it ended up flying just wide. But, it was instead Dereham who found the winner one minute into the second period of extra-time.

Thetford continued to push for a goal and only Pride stood in the way of several Thetford attacks. Both sides missed chances late on in the game and Thetford came close to forcing penalties, but Dereham held out to lift the 2019 Norfolk Senior Cup.

White added: “My team talk was to give it absolutely everything and, if we come up short, to hold our hands up and say we’ve been beaten by the better side. But I don’t think that’s the case tonight, they’re very lucky to come away with a win and that’s a massive credit to my lads.

“But they’ve set the standard for me now, if we can play like that every week, we will be competing for a Thurlow Nunn League title.

“We didn’t get the luck, Dereham did, and in a game as tight as that, you need a bit of good fortune. I do feel a little hard done-by, it was such a great start and to have that goal disallowed made me think ‘here we go’. But we got a thoroughly deserved equaliser and then took them all the way – I couldn’t be prouder.

“The club has made massive progress with two cup finals in the last two seasons, but no one wants to lose those games, and we’ve now been on the losing end of both.

“But it shows we’ve got something very good here and I’m just hoping we can keep the majority of the lads together – especially when they put in performances like that, they will have caught certain people’s eyes.

“Superb support and it does really help – we showed we’re capable of performing like that and the crowd really helped us reach those levels, if we can get that support to our league games, we will only get better as a club and as a team.”

Thetford: Viner, Bond, L. Bailey, R. Bailey (Coomber-Willis 120’), Clarke (Carver 91’), Sandell (Hutt 70’), Elliot Smith (c), Rocha, Priddle, Castro, Morton

Free Press Man of the Match: Valter Rocha – the most dynamic player on the pitch and was involved in most attacks.

* Meanwhile, Thetford Town ended their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign on a home defeat, losing 3-1 to Long Melford on Saturday.

The result saw their opposition avoid relegation, while only three of Tuesday night’s starting 11 – Quevin Castro, Priddle and Rocha (substitute) – were involved.

Harry Hutt scored the home team’s goal as they wrapped up the season in 14th.