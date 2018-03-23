Head coach targets first win away to Wild Geese

Bury St Edmunds head coach Jon Curry is ‘very hopeful’ of experiencing his first victory at the helm of the Wolfpack as they travel to London Irish Wild Geese on Saturday (3pm), writes Hannah Dolman.

The ex-Northampton Saints academy coach will oversee his third game in charge of The Haberden-based side in the National League Two South, having suffered defeat in his first two games.

He admitted the difficulties of coming in at the mid-to-end of a season but said he has seen a vast improvement in training which he thinks bodes well for the weekend’s away game.

He said: “It’s obviously not been the perfect start but I’m very hopeful of changing that around this weekend.

“I think we can achieve a repeat performance (of beating them 35-24 earlier in the season at home).

“It’s not ideal coming in at this stage of the season, obviously, as it takes time for players to adapt to a new style.

“They are used to playing a certain way and things happening in a certain way.

“And a new coach comes in and, while I have been trying to keep things as consistent as possible, they aren’t quite the same and that can be a little confusing for players.

“Something as simple as a different tone of voice or a slightly different way of asking to do the same thing.

“We’ve seen that in the last two games, it’s inevitable really, but I’m hopeful of seeing a different performance on Saturday to our last two.”

He said training had been ‘excellent’ and, in fact, had been excellent since his arrival a few weeks ago but, on match days, a different team had turned up to perform.

This, he said, is what happens with the added pressure of a game.

He said: “It’s a certain period of the game where we seem to lose concentration and concede quite a few tries in a short period.

“That’s something you can’t really see from a training session.

“But I have seen them taking on board what I want and it’s starting to come together.

“So we’ve had two games now to test what we can do and I think we’re due some luck this week.”

He said he was pleased by the current injury list, which saw only a few players with minor tweaks — and added anyone not available this week would be fit again for the following week’s return to The Haberden.

As for the club’s aim of a best-ever sixth place finish or higher, he said it would be a ‘tall order’ following the back-to-back defeats in their last two games.

They now lie eighth in the league with five fixtures remaining.

“It just makes it a tall order, but it doesn’t stop us going for it,” he said.