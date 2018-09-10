Haverhill Juniors represent Suffolk at national tournament

SUFFOLK CHAMPIONS: James Iron, Fiona Stokes and Jason Carpenter progressed to the national finals after winning the Suffolk Championship in June. Pictured here with the cup and Haverhill organiser Doreen Darbey

The Haverhill Junior Team of James Iron, Fiona Stokes and Jason Carpenter have participated in the English Junior Champion Cup finals at Frilford Heath Golf Club.

Haverhill were given the opportunity to represent their county after qualifying by winning the Suffolk Junior Golf Club Championship in June.

The trio went on to play in the finals in Oxfordshire last month, finishing in a five-way tie for 21st place.

On day one, despite not having the luxury of a practice round, all three players posted scores of 30+ points to put them in the middle of the pack going into day two of the competition.

On day two, there was an earlier tee start for the team, with a slight breeze but otherwise conditions were good.

Iron was the first out for the team, with some consistent ball striking as he posted a gross 73.

This score secured him 39 points, which would have been even better if his putting had been a little hotter.

Second in for the team was Carpenter who, early on, had a few bad breaks around the course but still carded over 30 points.

And then Stokes – who is also the Suffolk Girls Junior Champion – brought the team home.

Early in the round, Stokes had several lip outs which became frustrating, but she never gave up and still managed to post a creditable score.

Having only two of the three scores counting on both rounds, Haverhill ended up on 138 and a tie for 21st place with an overall winning score of 159.

Each England Golf affiliated county puts forward a team for the championship which is played over 36 holes of handicap Stableford over two days.

Each club team much consist of three players (boys, girls or mixed) with a maximum playing handicap of 28.4 for boys and 36.4 for the girls.

The winning club is the one with the highest aggregate net Stableford score over 36 holes, taking the best two of three scores in each round.