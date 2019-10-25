What a difference a week makes. This time seven days ago, I was writing this very column full of pride, full of hope and in all honesty, full of confidence that it would take something very special to end our unbeaten run.

But all of a sudden we’ve lost our perch at the top, almost doubled the amount of goals we’ve conceded all season and haven’t scored in more than 200 minutes of league football. Ouch.

Look, we all knew that going unbeaten all season was unrealistic and I don’t think we should be too downbeat about, as it’s going to happen. However, the manner in which these defeats have occurred is a different matter.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (20067566)

We were awful on Sunday at The Wham Stadium and arguably, even worse on home soil against Rotherham on Wednesday.

It almost looks as if teams have sussed us out.

A lot has been said about Paul Lambert’s tactics this season and the continuous chopping and changing of his starting 11, which when you’re winning, makes you a tactical genius, but when you’re losing, makes no sense whatsoever.

It’s in vogue these days for teams to mess around with 4-4-3 or 3-5-2 systems, with some of the best teams in the country using them, however, we are not one of the best teams in the country and have we been foolish trying to emulate a system which, in all honesty, has never looked like it’s worked?

I believe this squad are best when playing a 4-4-2. We’ve got a firing Kayden Jackson, a fit again James Norwood, as well as an abundance of good, quality midfield options.

We have been at our best when playing this system and have destroyed teams at times, so why do anything different!?

Saturday’s trip to Southend, under new manager Sol Campbell, has turned into a massive game and let’s hope we can quickly bounce back to put these defeats quickly behind us.