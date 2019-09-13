A hat-trick from striker Annie Northwood helped Needham Market Women to a thumping 9-1 home victory over Hoddesdon Town Owls Ladies in the league cup, writes Liam Young.

The cup result at Bloomfields on Sunday gave the Marketwomen a wonderful start to their first ever campaign in Division One North of the Eastern Region Women’s Football League.

They won the league cup game against their opposition from Division One South, to set them up well for another cup tie this Sunday, at home to Woodbrige Town (2pm) in the Suffolk Women’s Cup – they last season marched all the way to Portman Road before falling to higher-league Ipswich Town.

Football: Needham Market Womens Vs Haverhill Rovers Ladies ..Needham Womens celebrate as they book their place in the final at portman road ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (16477494)

On Sunday, there were goals from Northwood, Lina Nagib, Megan Stock, Amber Sparkes and Francesca Rainbird, with two early own goals adding to the rampant start by the home side.

Hoddesdon got on the scoreline with 15 minutes to go when Lucy Chapman headed home from a corner but, by then, the game was over as a contest.

In fact, the game was pretty much over after the first 15 minutes as Northwood opened the scoring before Hoddesdon inflicted their own damage with two avoidable own goals as Needham caused havoc down the right flank.

The away side couldn’t cope as the Market Women continued to get in behind, which contributed to the fourth goal as last season’s top scorer Rainbird ran through to coolly open her account for the season.

It was to be two more before the break as Northwood raced through for her second before another summer signing Nagib tapped in to make it six at the whistle.

The second half followed the same pattern as the away side struggled to contain the continuous waves of Needham attacks.

One of last season’s standout player, Amber Sparkes, had caused problems down the right flank but didn’t get on the scoresheet until a tactical change pushed her into the middle for the second period.

The change worked wonders as she picked up the ball in midfield and ran through several challenges to run clear on goal and emphatically slotted it into the far corner just before the hour mark.

Apart from hitting the post in the first half, the visitors rarely carried a threat, so it came as a surprise when they grabbed a consolation 15 minutes from time as Chapman’s header found the net after confusion in the Needham defence.

That little dent spurred on the home team to go again and they duly obliged with a big last 10 minutes that saw two goals and a missed penalty.

Firstly, stand in captain Gemma Moore won and took the resulting penalty but saw an excellent save deny her a goal after an impressive debut at right back.

But the respite was only temporary as first Megan Stock put a bullet header into the net after a pinpoint corner from Elysia Young before Northwood capped off a wonderful debut with a powerful drive to complete her hat trick.

l Meanwhile, there was also a hat-trick in the first 15 minutes from young Hannah Cobbold for Needham Market Women Reserves on their way to a thumping 16-0 victory over Chantry Grasshoppers in the Suffolk Women’s League.

Needham’s strikers cashed in on a sunny afternoon at Bloomfields with Abbie Wilkinson bagging four with three apiece for Lois Balfour and Katie Moore. Further goals were scored from captain Amy Trenter, who scored her first for the club, Tayler Cooke and a stunning individual goal from full back Ashleigh Goddard. They host Holland next (2pm).