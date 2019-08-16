New Bury Town signing Taylor Hastings has said the first 10 games of the BetVictor League North Division season are crucial for their play-off ambitions.

The 27-year-old centre back is set to make his league debut for the Step 4 club on Saturday, with Bury due to face Basildon United at home (3pm) in their opening match of the 2019/20 league campaign, before travelling to Witham Town on Tuesday night for their first away trip (7.45pm).

And the experienced defender – who has played for Heybridge Swifts, Enfield Town, Leiston and, most recently, Harlow Town – has revealed it was almost the perfect storm that blew him into the BetVictor Isthmian League North’s ground.

Taylor Hastings, Bury Town signing. Picture: Neil Dady (15147158)

He will be at their disposal this weekend whatever the weather, with Hastings now based less than a mile from Ram Meadow.

“I think I can help the team to progress from last year and get into that top five and play-off spot,” he said.

“The first 10 games are crucial – if we can get off to a good start, we will already be halfway there.

“Pre-season went really well and I have to say that these are probably the best players technically I have every played with, so I think it’s important that we want to make the most of it when the pitches are at their best,” he said. “And that’s always at the start of the season.

“It’s pretty much the perfect fit for both of us. I’ve never actually played for my local club – I mean one close to home at Step 3/4 – but Bury’s ground is only a mile from my house, and that’s exciting.

“My family and friends will be down on Saturday to cheer me on, it just makes it a bit more special. I want to be playing and competing at this level – I have my whole career – and Ben (Chenery) has the same ambition for play-offs as me.”

He said he recognised the importance of a ‘steady head’ in the Bury back line and, with the departure of experienced centre back Ian Miller to Walsham-le-Willows, feels that falls to him.

“I would say I am the lead at the back,” Hastings added. “I learned over the last few years how to organise at the back and I enjoy that.

“So far, I have felt the lads have been really responsive to any suggestions I’ve made too, so that’s been good.

“And, from a personal perspective, I’ve had the best pre-season probably ever, despite joining late. I’ve worked hard on my fitness and I’m just excited to get going.”