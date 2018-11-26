Hadleigh United will have to upset another Bostik League side if they are to reach the semi-finals of this season's Suffolk Premier Cup.

GIANT KILLERS: Hadleigh United knocked out higher league Bury Town in the second round

The Brettsiders, who knocked out Bury Town in the last round, have been drawn away to Bostik League North Division outfit Felixstowe & Walton United in the last eight of the county's leading cup competition.

The draw, which was broadcast on BBC Radio Suffolk on Friday night, has also handed Stowmarket Town a home draw against their league rivals Brantham Athletic.

The ties will be played on Tuesday or Wednesday, February 12th or 13th, 2019.

The quarter-final draw for the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup was also revealed on Friday evening, with Haverhill Borough and Cornard United both drawn away.

Borough will visit Ipswich Wanderers in an all-Thurlow Nunn League First Division North clash, while Cornard travel to Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves, who play in Division One of the Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination League.

The ties are scheduled to be played on Saturday, February 9th, 2019.