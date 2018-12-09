It was an afternoon to forget at Ram Meadow for Gym United and their supporters as their hopes of reaching the FA Sunday Cup showpiece for the second year running were dashed in a 2-0 third round defeat to Luton-based St Josephs.

The visitors, two-times winners of the competition in the 1990s, proved to be formidable opponents in the last 32 tie at the Denny Bros Stadium with a 37th minute angled drive from Liam Toomey the least they deserved as they took a 1-0 advantage into the interval.

Were it not for the excellence of Duncan McAnally, with the Walsham-le-Willows Thurlow Nunn League goalkeeper touching an effort onto his crossbar was among several eye-catching saves, it could have been more.

FOOTBALL - Gym United v St Josephs in the FA Sunday Cup...Pictured: ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5875661)

That said, Gym, who had started the game brightly, did create a good chance for debtuant striker Valta Rocha, but the man who has already hit 18 goals in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division for Thetford Town this season, screwed his effort from just inside the area wide of the target after getting between two defenders from Andrew Wood's pass 26 minutes in.

Bury St Edmunds-based Gym (re-named from their original Abbotts Wanderers after a former sponsorship with the Gym Bar in the town) improved after the restart but were knocked off their stride when captain Nathan Clarke was shown a straight red card in the 62nd minute following a reckless challenge on the edge of his penalty area.

FOOTBALL - Gym United v St Josephs in the FA Sunday Cup...Pictured: Ross Beech fouls that sees him sent off...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5875662)

A second killer goal for the visitors arrived in the 74th minute when Luca Kirkpatrick fired low into the far corner after being slipped into the area.

Gym battled hard and had reasonable claims for a legitimate goal not being awarded when Elliott Smith's header from Ross Bailey's 80th minute corner was hacked out of the goal after passing the goalkeeper.

But the Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday League Division One reigning champions' misery was further conpounded when they were reduced to nine men two minutes later after left-back Ross Beech lunged in on substitute Jared Isles for another straight red card.

FOOTBALL - Gym United v St Josephs in the FA Sunday Cup...Pictured: Valter Rocha...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5875664)

There was still time for the home side to have two further chances, with Jack Brame's free-kick too close to the goalkeeper before Bailey stabbed just past the post, while a series of stoppage-time corners saw stopper Duncan McAnally join the attack, though with no result.

Gym: McAnally, Bond, Morton, Clarke (c), Beech, Smith, Nurse, Bailey, Brame, Rocha, Wood (McIntosh 84'). Unused substitutes: Atkinson, Priddle, Goshawk, N Brame.

Attendance: To be confirmed.

Free Press Man of The Match: Duncan McAnally. First half display kept his side in the tie, though Matt Morton was a close second.

* For reaction to the defeat, see Friday's Bury Free Press print edition.