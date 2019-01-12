Gym United came back from 2-0 down against second-placed Horringer to win 3-2 to put them back in contention for the Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday League Division One title.

Debutant Jody Scowcroft scored twice while Jack Brame was also on target for fourth-placed Gym, who are nine points off leaders Tostock Pirates but with two games in hand. Reiss Oteng and Shaun Avis got the goals for Horringer, who have played a game more than the leaders.

Tostock moved six points clear at the top with a 5-1 win against Moreton Hall Ferals, Cameron Nicholls for Ferals.

FOOTBALL - Gym United v Horringer..Pictured: Jody Scowcroft scores for Gym ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6337357)

Howards went a point behind second placed Horringer with a 2-1 win over Barrow which saw Steve Holder net both of the winning side’s goals.

Brandon Town moved clear of the bottom two with an 8-3 win over Bury Bowl.

Luke King and former bowler Spike Murkin each netted a hat-trick. Kacper Grochocki and Jacob Bogle got a goal apiece for Brandon, while an Ash MacDonald brace and James Buckmaster strike accounted for Bowls’ haul.

In Division 2, the top two of Moreton Hall Youth 96 and Danepak (Cusack, Gibson 2) shared the spoils with a 3-3 draw.

Lakenheath gained points on the top two despite being reduced to 10 men for much of the game with a 2-1 win over Pakenham. Junior Frederic and Aaron Hope scored for Heath, while Ashley Hayhoe replied for Pakenham.

Fourth-placed Wetherden beat Coldham Hall (Britton, Parker) 4-2 largely thanks to a Luke Britton hat-trick, with Gary Welsh also on target.

Ixworth, who are fourth, won 3-1 in their match with Beck Row.

Division Three league leaders Hardwick won 4-2 against Thurston with Connor Suckley scoring all four Hardwick and Jordan Hamlin and Thomas Henry for Thurston.

Second-placed Black Boy (Fahy, Michale Watts 2) kept up the title chase with a 3-0 win over Elmswell Youth while Eastbury Eagles (Brown, Jeorge) leapfrogged Kings Arms into fourth with a 2-1 win.

Eye Saints picked up a 3-1 away win in what is probably the longest trip in the league, thanks to goals from Oliver Evans and Luke Martin (2).

In Division Four, league leaders Breda (Bedingham) unusually dropped points after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Great Barton (Ellis).

Bardwell Sports moved into second place with a 7-0 win over Rougham with Mason Thorogood bagging four of the goals and the others coming from Alex Snow, Steven Tindall and Clayton Deane.

Bury Wanderers continued their rich vein of form by beating third-placed Abbott’s 4-3 with Callum Benham, Gareth Edwards, Adam Coombes and Lee Gallagher on target. George Cummins, Jordan Marlow and Craig McLeod scored for Abbott’s.

Rattlesden are now up to fifth following a 4-3 win over Elmswell which saw Martyn Rodzian and Ryan Goulding both bag braces, while Vashon Clarke, Dean Farmer and Ross Harvey replied for Elmswell.

Stowmarket United (Hales, Stalford, Handley-Howard 2) went level on points with Chedburgh at the bottom with a 4-1 win.

l Mick McNeil Cup holders St Edmunds comfortably sealed their progress to the next round with an 8-2 win at home to RF Saints with Mitch Bryant scoring five, a brace from Sammy Whiting and a goal from Jamie Barclay.

In Division One of the Dor-Jam St Edmunsbury League, Walsham ‘A’ (Brown) drew 1-1 at Stage FC (Hall).