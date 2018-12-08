Gym United’s bid for FA Sunday Cup glory continues this weekend, and player-boss Matt Morton is confident he will be able to field the club’s strongest ever side in the competition.

Morton’s men will host two-time winners St Josephs in the third round of the national competition on Sunday, with Bury Town’s Ram Meadow ground the venue (1pm).

Gym reached the final last year, only to be beaten 2-0 in extra-time by Hardwick FA at Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United.

Going one better is the target this time around, and Morton believes his squad are well-equipped to realise that ambition.

In the Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday League, a new ruling restricts Gym to using just four players who play their Saturday football at Step 5 or above, but there are no such limitations in the Sunday Cup.

That means all of the big names are set to be involved, including new signing Valter Rocha, who has scored 18 goals for Thetford Town this season.

“We have been struggling, especially in the last couple of weeks, with the ruling at local level,” said Morton.

“There have been some tough times and it has been stressful, but getting a squad together for the weekend has been much easier.

“We have 22 players available and I have to cut that down to 16.

“Providing we do not get any injuries on Saturday, it is going to be an impressive line-up and probably our strongest ever team in the competition.

“Like last year we have set the target of winning the competition. The momentum actually started to build the season before and then that only grew after we reached the final the following year.”

Morton has managed to gain a little bit of information about Gym’s Luton-based opponents, who lifted the trophy in 1995 and 1996.

And, despite having home advantage, he has warned his players they will need to be at their best to advance.

“Some people might have us as favourites but they are a good side with good history,” he added.

“There are no easy ties and if we are not at our best we could get turned over.”

Gym go into the tie on the back of losing their first game in the Division One Knockout Cup game since 2013 as they went down 12-11 on penalties to Moreton Hall Ferals after a 5-5 draw.