There was celebrations among the Gym United and Lavenham squads as they both lifted silverware on Suffolk FA's 'Super Sunday' event at Bloomfields, home of Needham Market Football Club.

Gym – National FA Sunday Cup finalists last year – were up against fellow Bury & District Sunday League side Tostock Pirates in the Sunday Cup final and while it was a fairly even contest, attacking midfielder Max Melanson's second-half strike proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory.

After going in front Arron Joseph spurned a good chance to extend Gym's lead when he shot over before Melanson went close to scoring a second.

Football: Suffolk Sunday Cup Final..Gym United champions .. ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (9302317)

Tostock, meanwhile, almost forced a penalty shootout when in the final few minutes Elliott Barnard capitalised on Gym's player-manager Matt Morton misjudging the flight of the ball, but the striker's lobbed effort was well turned over the crossbar by goalkeeper Duncan McNally.

Gym then saw out the remainder of the encounter with minimal fuss, meaning they have now won the competition on three occasions over the last five years.

As for Lavenham, they had little problem in dispatching of fellow Sudbury, Haverhill & District Sunday League outfit Haverhill Albion 6-0 in the Sunday Trophy final on Bloomfields' 3G playing surface.

Striker Scott Sloots, who scored a hat-trick in Lavenham's final defeat to Haverhill Borough two years ago, helped himself to four goals this time around, while the other two goals were scored by Albion players.

Football: Suffolk Sunday Trophy Final.. Lavenham lift the trophy at needham .. ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (9302510)

* For reports, reaction and pictures from both of these matches, see this week's print editions.