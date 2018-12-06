Haverhill Rovers might have lost on Saturday, but player-boss Marc Abbott believes his side put in one of their best performances.

The side fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Walsham-le-Willows in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, despite their ‘fantastic’ second-half performance.

Although they were unable to gain anything from this game against a top five team, they will have another chance this Saturday, as they host third-placed Wroxham (3pm).

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Walsham Le Willows..Pictured: Walsham react to scoring....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5729362)

Abbott said: “On reflection, it was one of our best second-half performances of the season and, yet, we picked up no points from it.

“We showed a fantastic attitude towards our play and played at a high speed throughout, pinning Walsham back for large periods of the game.

“The only detail missing from the game was a goal – which is the next step for us to be really challenging.”

It will not be easy for Rovers to add this string to their bow with the recent loss of top scorer Mikey Davis to Cambridge City, having already lost Prince Mutswunguma to Soham Town Rangers last month.

But Abbott revealed they had brought in former Saffron Walden player Graeme Turner, to help add goals, with him making his debut against Walsham.

He said: “He’s a powerful player, who will chip in with some goals for sure.

“We are delighted for Mikey though. Since he has been at the club we have nothing but positive words to say about the young player.

“His performances on the pitch have been top class and the club has played an important role in helping Mikey further his football. I’ve no doubt he will be a success at City.

“To be able to attract the quality of the players we have recently is great for the club.

“Mikey and Prince had ambitions to play as high as they could – we’ve helped them reach that by going into big games in the FA Cup and successful wins and performances during the season.

“But, the group is a tough group.

“We’ve shown on numerous occasions that we perform and pick up points after defeats, this will be no different.

“We will train on Tuesday and Thursday and will work hard in preparation for Saturday.”

He added that goalkeeper Mitchell Ware is a doubt for Saturday, after being forced off in the Walsham game with a head injury, and is understood to have sustained concussion as a result of the knock.

He was taken to hospital but released the same day.

Abbott said: “It was a negative note. We wish him well and we hope he’s back fit soon.

“He’s been absolutely excellent recently, performing to a very high standard.”

He made a number of critical saves on Saturday, as he prevented Walsham putting a number of goals past The New Croft team.

But Rovers also had chances, with new signing Turner producing several shots on target.