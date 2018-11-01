Bury Town are still in a good position in the Bostik League North Division, despite Tuesday night’s 4-1 defeat to Maldon & Tiptree, according to their manager.

Ben Chenery has said the club are far from panicking, losing to a scoreline that ‘flattered’ their opposition but also demonstrated the clinical touch of the clubs ‘there or thereabouts’ in a play-off place.

It was a first home loss for the Step 4 side in the league this season, which also saw an end to hopes of a hat-trick of victories with the side going into the game on the back of consecutive 3-0 league wins.

Football - Bury Town v Maldon & Tiptree. Pictured - Ben Chenery. Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (5114798)

But they were unable to stretch their winning run further in their third home game in a row, coming undone by four second-half goals.

Chenery said: “We’re still in a good position, despite the loss.

“Maldon are a very strong side, if you look at their squad of players and their links to other clubs like Coggeshall, they are one of the main contenders at the top of the league.

“I would expect them to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season, they’ve had their own mini-blip ahead of this game (a 4-0 home loss to AFC Sudbury in the league), but they’re a very good side.

Football - Bury Town v Maldon & Tiptree. Pictured - Ryan Jolland. Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (5114789)

“It was always going to be a tough game and I thought we equipped ourselves ever so well and, if we look at where we are, this was the first time we have been beaten at home in the league this season.

“So we’re in a good position, in a healthy position. And we’re hoping to have someone new by Saturday, the new signing is on his way.

“We’re developing and I think people watching will be appreciative of what we are trying to do, trying to move the ball and be creative.

“It just didn’t happen for us tonight (Tuesday), we didn’t get the rub of the green in the right areas and that’s that.

“With the ball, I didn’t think you could separate the two teams, we were as good, but it was just being clinical at the right times and we were on the wrong end of it.”

Football - Bury Town v Maldon & Tiptree. Pictured Ollie Hughes. - Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (5114792)

The first half ended goalless between the evenly-matched sides, with plenty of dynamic play by both teams failing to yield any results, with neither goalkeeper particularly tested.

The visitors were the ones to come out the stronger for the second period and went ahead in the 54th minute from a header.

Hughes clattered the crossbar with a strike six minutes later before again using the crossbar, this time to his advantage, with the ball bouncing in off the underside of the crossbar in the 70th minute.

But Maldon seemed to come alive with the scores back level, with a clinical finish from Decarrey Sheriff putting the visitors back in the lead in the 75th minute.

Bury kept pushing for an equaliser but an unbelievable 80th-minute strike from Sammie McLeod from 25 yards away left Luis Tibbles – and everyone else – rooted to the spot as a stunned silence descended on the 229-strong audience as, suddenly, the home team were off the pace.

Football - Bury Town v Maldon & Tiptree. Pictured - Tanner Call. Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (5114797)

The loss was compounded in the 90th minute as Sheriff again found the net to leave the score at 4-1.

“There’s no panic at all, I want to see more of the same on Saturday but with a bit better defending,” Chenery added.

“I think some tired legs had a big impact on the result. We lost a game, we’re disappointed but I thought we still played some really good football, I thought we moved the ball well and we were brave.

“But, at the end of the day, you have to take your chances and defend at the other end. They were clinical in front of goal and we weren’t – and the score reflects that.

“But it does also flatter them that scoreline, it was much closer than 4-1 suggests.

“I told the players not to worry, it’s just a little blip and it’s time to get back on it on Saturday. There are lots of positives for us to take into our next game.

“So we will learn, take it on the chin and go again at home to Aveley on Saturday.”

He said he was forced into a double change mid-way through the second half with injuries to both Ryan Jolland (groin) and John Kennedy (hamstring).

He hopes they will both be available for Saturday’s visit from Aveley, as he conceded strength in depth is one of his team’s weak points, with a strong first team but a small squad to choose from when injury struck.

“John and Ryan coming off injured was a turning point in the game, they were big misses for us,” he said.

“We are in a situation where we have a good 11 but when we lose key players it can hurt. There are a lot of non-league teams like that and the final 4-1 loss is a reflection of what can happen.

“We lost two key players in the game, at the same time, and it hurt us. We struggled to recover and keep our shape.

“Hopefully they’ll be back on Saturday though.”

Bury Town: Tibbles, Kerins, Stafford, Kennedy (Robinson 63’), Miller, Clements, Horne, Jolland (Machaya 65’), Hughes, Chambers-Shaw, Call (Revell 81’)

Attendance: 229

Free Press Man of the Match: Ollie Hughes