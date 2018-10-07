Golden end to season for Bury sprint star Clifford

Sprinter Brendon Clifford is able to take his foot off the pedal and enjoy his rest period from major competitions, after retaining his CP Sport National titles at 100m and 200m with two personal best times.

The 21-year-old West Suffolk Athletics Club member stormed to success at the T36 under-23 event, for competitors with cerebral palsy, in Doncaster last month to claim two gold medals and cap off a fine season on the track.

It followed his first taste of international action at the CPISRA World Games in Barcelona in August where he claimed a bronze medal in the 200m and a fourth-place finish in the 100m.

The 15.05 seconds for the 100m in Doncaster eclipsed the 15.35 he had set as a new PB in Spain. He made an even bigger improvement in the 200m with 30.85 compared to his previous best of 31.87.

Mother Gill said: “I think that takes him up to fourth in the country and his category includes people who have been running for a long time.

“The period between now and the end of the year is quiet for athletics but Brendan is hoping to take part in more international events next year as well as the CP Sport National and England Athletics Parallel Success events that take place around the country.”