Bury St Edmunds’ golden son Alex Tate has done it again at the Invictus Games, and will return from Oz with at least one gold medal.

The 28-year-old won gold in the IJ1 Long Jump final at the 2018 Games in Sydney for his second Invictus gold medal – having entered the history books in 2014 by winning Team UK their first ever Games medal in the IT1 100m.

Alex Tate (BSE) training ahead of gold medal winning performance in Long Jump at 2018 Invictus Games. Picture: Contributed (5020383)

And he was in the running to retain that title, with the 100m final due to have taken place this morning (6.18am BST).

Alex, speaking after winning gold in the Long Jump, said: "The atmosphere was just incredible. I couldn’t hear myself think with all the screaming going on.

"We had the full Tate team there today.”

His cousin Matthew Tate (who was injured just four days after Alex in Afghanistan and competed in powerlifting earlier this week), described the day as “amazing”.

The two have both been representing the town on the global stage at the games in Australia – two of the 72-strong contingent of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans from the UK to compete.

Matt finished ninth in the Men’s Midweight IP5 Powerlifting event.