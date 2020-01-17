Needham Market played out a 0-0 draw away to Hitchin Town in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central on Saturday in a performance that disappointed manager Richard Wilkins.

He felt it was a missed opportunity for the Step 3 side to build on their 5-1 league cup quarter-final win of the week earlier, against a side below them in the league standings.

He said: “It was a poor affair, we lacked quality – this was partly because of the weather, conditions were awful, it was a very miserable afternoon.

Football: Southern League ..Hitchin Town Vs Needham Market..Joe Marsden back heals the ball during the game between Needham and Hitchin..Photographer Ben Pooley. (26576314)

“We didn’t get anywhere near the levels of our last two matches which is disappointing, it was one of the worst team performances in month.

“But, on the bright side, we did still take a point from it, so I am encouraged to see a draw from a performance I would say was bad.”

Needham’s league trip to AFC Rushden & Diamonds was then postponed on Tuesday night due to a waterlogged pitch, with a new date yet to be arranged.

Football: Southern League ..Hitchin Town Vs Needham Market..Both teams battle for the ball in the first half ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (26576315)

Instead Needham’s next chance to get back to winning ways will be at Bloomfields on Saturday, as they prepare to host mid-table Nuneaton Borough (3pm).

Wilkins said: “I would have preferred to play on Tuesday as we’re starting to look at a busy fixture list late on in the season, but there’s nothing they can do about the weather – there were heavy downpours and the pitch had standing water.

“So we look ahead to Nuneaton now. We played them earlier in the season and we were probably a little unlucky to lose it 1-0.

“They were better than us first-half, but we had some golden chances in the second-half.

Football: Southern League ..Hitchin Town Vs Needham Market..Academy player Callum Page starts the game for the first team ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (26576316)

“They are a decent team with some good players up top so we are expecting a tough encounter, but we’ve now won back-to-back games at home so we want to follow that up with another win and boost our home record, it’s not been good.”

* Meanwhile, in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Needham Market Reserves (11th) held third-placed Lakenheath to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

They are away to Great Yarmouth Town tomorrow (3pm).

Football: Southern League ..Hitchin Town Vs Needham Market..Both teams battle for the ball late on ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (26576317)

Read more Football