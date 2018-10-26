County Upper Wolves’ Alex Popova helped her side to a third consecutive league victory on Saturday, as she scored nearly 50 per cent of the team’s points.

The U16 Girls side beat Hounslow Hawks 70-41 at home on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten start to the South East Division of Basketball England’s National League.

And Popova scored 32 points to lead the way to victory, well supported by Grace Spooner, Lizzy Sanders and Jenna Wright, who all scored 12 points each.

Alex Popova, County Upper Basketball player. Picture: Contributed (5012845)

The win also saw the team stretch their points difference tally to an incredible 171-points after just three matches – 50 points more than any other side so far.

It was the team’s first match at home this season and, while recording a solid victory, it was a mixed performance which saw lulls.

The home team took their time getting into an offensive rhythm, according to head coach Darren Johnson, as they put only 12 points on the board in the first quarter.

Fortunately their defence fired where their attack faltered and they held Hounslow to just three points in that time.

They slowly built up a head of steam and County Upper were able to close out each quarter to wrap up another win.

The U16 Girls will be back in action this weekend when they travel away to Feltham Warriors on Saturday (4.30pm).

Meanwhile in the U16 Boys East Division, County Upper Wolves fell to a 84-56 home loss to Colchester on Saturday.

Johnson said: “The players knew that it would be a tough match and they played some of their best basketball, so that they were only trailing by nine points at the half way mark.

“However, the third quarter was the decisive part of the match, with County only scoring eight points to Colchester’s 22 and, while the fourth quarter was close, the gap was too great to close.”

Tom Roberts led the scoring with 23 points with support from Sam Doherty (16 points) and Logan Frost (6 points).

The U16 Boys are back in action on Saturday at home to Harlow Hawks (5.15pm).

After a lay week, the U14 Boys and Girls are also back in action on Saturday, also at home.

The U14 Boys will take on Brentwood Fire II (1.15pm) in the East Division of their age group competition while the U14 Girls look to extend their own unbeaten start to the season.

They will face Norfolk Iceni Demons (3.15pm).