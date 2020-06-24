George Byrne will finish the football season in the best possible way after being appointed as an assistant referee at the League Two Play-Off Final.

The 28-year-old, who lives in West Row near Mildenhall, will be on the line for the showpiece encounter between Exeter City and Northampton at Wembley Stadium on Monday (7.30pm).

Michael Salisbury will be the referee with Matthew Jones the other assistant referee, Leigh Doughty the fourth official and Natalie Aspinall the reserve assistant referee.

Byrne made his debut in the EFL Championship last Saturday when he was an assistant referee at the match between Reading and Stoke City, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Earlier this year he was appointed as reserve assistant referee for this season’s Leasing.Com Trophy Final.

The final between Salford City and Portsmouth was scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium in early April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is hoped that the match will still be played ahead of the 2020/21 season.

That appointment followed on from Byrne’s first experience of international football when he was an assistant referee as England Under-17s defeated the Czech Republic 2-0 last November.

Byrne’s appointment for the showpiece final follows on from other Suffolk involvement in the League Two Play-Offs.

Bury St Edmunds’ Chris Pollard was fourth official for the first leg between Colchester United and Exeter City and Ipswich-based Carl Fitch-Jackson was an assistant referee in the first leg between Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town.

