George Wilkinson claims English Schools title in new PB

George Wilkinson has won the English Schools’ Combined Events & Race Walking Championships as he continues to follow in the footsteps of brother Callum.

The 17-year-old claimed the English Schools title on Saturday at the event in Exeter in a Personal Best time.

The West Suffolk College student and former County Upper pupil from Moulton finished the 5km race ahead of all competition in a time of 22 minutes and 57 seconds.

Top podium spot for George Wilkinson after winning the England Athletics Under-17 Championships, at 15-years-old (17427746)

Wilkinson’s winning margin was almost half a minute, with his nearest rival Matthew Crane – representing Kent – 24 seconds, almost the length of the home straight, behind him.

Wilkinson is the younger brother of European U23 Championship bronze medallist Callum, who set a new PB in June to ensure selection for the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Callum won the same title back in 2014 and since has emerged as Team GB’s top 20km exponent.

He is currently at the GB team camp in South Africa preparing for the World Championships but was delighted to learn of George’s success.

George will be in action again on Sunday at the Lee Valley Athletic Centre, where he will compete in a One Hour race.

He is targeting a new 10K PB, while attempting to cover more than eight miles in the allotted 60 minutes.