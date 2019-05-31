Goalkeeper Marcus Garnham revealed linking back up with manager Richard Wilkins was behind his decision to transfer to Needham Market.

The 31-year-old shot stopper has signed a one-year deal at the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central club, following the announcement that Jake Jessup has not been offered a new contract at Bloomfields.

It will see Garnham once more play under Wilkins, having made more than 250 appearances for him at Bury Town.

They are both hopeful of reproducing the success of their previous spell together, which saw them promoted to Step 3, almost win promotion to Step 2 and win both the Suffolk Premier Cup and Isthmian League (Bostik) Cup.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Bury Town FC..Pictured: Marcus Garnham (S). (11176796)

Garnham, who leaves Needham’s divisional rivals Leiston after two seasons, said: “I played for him from about 19 to 26 and we were quite successful.

“Linking up with Wilks was a big part of why I have decided to move, I have fond memories of playing for him.

“I’m just looking forward to it; it already feels like we’re on course for a good season and a positive one.

“Wilks and I know what it takes to win a league title and also be in the play-offs at this level, so hopefully I can help to push the club on towards that, and add whatever experience I can too.”

Speaking about Jessup’s departure to the Free Press last week, Wilkins cited concerns over his experience and age, saying they needed a ‘calm and confident head’ in goal to control a young, and sometimes impetuous squad.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Needham Market..Pictured: Marcus Garnham (S)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (11176754)

Garnham said he sees himself as good with the development of young players.

“Young players make errors,” he said. “In fact, we all do, so it’s important you make sure they don’t dwell on it and let it bring them down.

“Hopefully I can repay the club’s belief in me with a strong and positive season.”

Wilkins said: “He is a very experienced ‘keeper. We had two in mind and he was one of them, so we’re really pleased to have brought him in.

“And it’s really refreshing to hear he turned down big money offers from clubs at lower levels; he wants to play football at the highest level he can, not just collect a cheque.

“He was adamant about playing for us, and that’s both refreshing and encouraging.”

The club are currently enjoying a short off-season before they return to training and a pre-season schedule, which is yet to be revealed.