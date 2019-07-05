Gardner back at Bury and goalkeeper close to completion

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery believes new signing Will Gardner returns to the Blues a better and more mature player – but capable of improving further, writes Russell Claydon.

The left-back had a brief spell at Ram Meadow after being plucked from Thurlow Nunn Premier side Haverhill Rovers in March 2016.

But he had moved on to Bury’s divisional rivals Soham Town Rangers within three months, having failed to hold down a regular place in the Blues side.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town FC v Soham Rangers...Pictured: Tanner Call (B) and Will Gardner (S)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (3817089)

With the left-back area having been occupied by right-sided players last season, Chenery made Gardner his second summer signing – after Mildenhall attacking midfielder Jarid Robson – as exclusively revealed by the Free Press online on Monday.

“He was with us previously and younger then and had an opportunity come up to go elsewhere and went with that at the time,” the Blues chief said.

“We have been keeping an eye on him and he has matured quite a bit and I think there is a lot more to him now, and I think I can ring that out of him.”

Of the player who has signed on a non-contract basis, having made 33 appearances for 16th placed Soham last season, he added: “He has a nice left foot and can play in a couple of positions.

“He is a good age and another one who really wants to be part of Bury Town and buy into what we want to do. I am really pleased to have him.”

Meanwhile, a loan deal for a goalkeeper from a professional club, to replace departed Luis Tibbles (Lowestoft Town) is believed to be almost complete after a few hold-ups with the paperwork being signed off.

Chenery revealed he is also in the market for several other players, including being hot on the trail of a young centre-back, having lost the services of Kyran Clements (Braintree Town) and Ian Miller (Walsham-le-Willows).

Bury returned to pre-season training this week, with a number of trialists looking to win a permanent stay. They will get a chance to show what they can do in the first set of friendly matches.

A hectic schedule of 11 games in 28 days begins with a trio of lower-league fixtures: at Debenham LC tomorrow (3pm) before hosting Lakenheath on Tuesday (7.45pm) and then at Newmarket Town next Friday (7.45pm).

* The Isthmian League is set to announce fixtures next week (Thursday) along with a new sponsor title name.