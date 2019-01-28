Gambling capital of the world calls to Davis again

Barry Davis must be Nuts for Poker, as the local pub poker organiser is hoping to repeat last year’s ‘trip of a lifetime’ to Las Vegas.

The 48-year-old delivery driver runs the Nuts Poker League at Pot Black Sports Bar in Bury St Edmunds and is a keen amateur player on the local pub scene.

He secured the paid-for-trip to represent Team GB at the World League Poker Championships in the US – known as the VEGAS100 – in November last year, after winning the England and Wales National final.

And he will also contest the UK Pub Poker crown on April 20, 2019 in Manchester – with a chance to win £10,000 prize money – but not before he takes part in the next round of qualifiers for this year’s world championships in the gambling capital of the world.

Barry Davis, 2018 England/Wales pub poker champion (6621393)

“It was an amazing experience,” he said. “My partner and I went, it was just like a holiday, but one where I played poker too, it was such fun.

“I’ve been playing for about 10 years and running the local league for about six, so I guess I have some experience.

“I eventually came 14th and that’s amazing, it means that I’m the 14th best pub poker player in the world.

“There are more than 120,000 players competing, so I’m just over the moon about it.

“I’d love to do it again, I’m absolutely buzzing to try to get there again so I’ve entered this year’s England and Wales Nationals this year, the regional round will happen sometime in February.”

Now in its 13th year, VEGAS100 is organised by the Redtooth Poker League and is the UK’s largest live pub poker league with more than 1,000 venues and over 200,000 players registered since it was launched.

The winners of the England/Wales and Scotland National Finals – there are four from each country named annually – win a package to represent Team GB at the event, where they play against US and Canadian competitors as well.

“There’s £10,000 up for grabs at the UK finals now,” Davis added. “And the title UK Champion, it would be quite special to be able to call myself that.”

He added that, were he to get the chance to attend this year’s VEGAS100 tournament, to be held in May, the dream would be to reach a top 10 finish.