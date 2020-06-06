The challenges the wind and rain presented left Olly Hughes just relieved to cross the finish line at Bury Town's Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium today - but he still completed his club fund-raising marathon in just over three hours and 45 minutes.

The four-times Bury Town Supporters' Player of the Season had promised to complete a 26.2-mile route starting and ending at the club, if a crowdfunding page set up by supporter George Benwell topped its £1,200 target.

Bury resident Benwell, part of the vocal group dubbed 'Bury Town Ultras', had started the fund-raiser to help support the Blues during the uncertain impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It went on to raise £1,450.

Vice-captain Hughes' run was initialled aimed at funding the Ultras' season tickets for the 2020/21 season as a thank you. But once that target was quickly passed he decided to up it to £3,250 to provide rewards for other worthy supporters and volunteers, as well as £1,000 for the club's youth section.

There was a boost ahead of this morning's 8am start with the target passed last night.

Hughes was grateful to be joined in social distance relays by first-team team-mates Ryan Jolland, Cemal Ramadan, Ryan Horne, Joe White, Taylor Hastings, John Kennedy, Joe Hood and George Bugg.

Match day kiosk and catering volunteer and girls' section coach Mary Brind provided medical support by cycling the route with Hughes while under-16s player Luke Gannaway joined him for the start leg while manager Ben Chenery helped him on the final passage into Ram Meadow.

Hughes, who is awaiting a double hernia operation, said: "It was horrible conditions to run out there today but it did clam down for the last hour-and-a-half.

"The first couple of hours the wind was so strong and I do not think I have even run and wanted to wear gloves but my hands were so cold.

"It feels good to have got it done and I did it in just over 3.45 so it was pretty good still.

"In training a couple of weeks ago I was running at 3.25, so it shows what difference the wind makes."

He was paid tribute to those who also braved the elements to cheer him on.

"It was good having the support along the route," he said. "There was people pulling over in cars and taking photos and at the last part there was about 50-60 people down at the club so I was really pleased."

Hughes had trained for 12 weeks in the build-up to the event and said it was good to be able to give something back to people at the club for all their support on and off the pitch.

"It is nice to be able to give something back," he said.

"Raising so much money gives us a chance to recognise more people and I have got a growing list of fans and volunteers.

"I am also able to give a grand to the youth teams as well."

He said there had also been benefits for himself too.

"I have probably lost a couple of kilos and am leaner and fitter than I have been for a long time."

His consultation for his hernia operations is set to now take place in July and he is hoping it will only require minor surgery and a quick route to getting back on the pitch again.

Anyone wishing to still donate to the marathon run can do so by clicking here