Player-manager Matt Morton was ‘furious’ about Thetford Town’s 4-3 defeat on Saturday, with the side conceding two penalties in the Newmarket Town visit.

His anger at the result, which saw winger Liam Hemmings score an unrewarded hat-trick in Thetford colours, was with his side shipping two goals in five second half minutes to hand their lead to the visitors.

Thetford had gone in at half-time with a 2-1 advantage, before finding themselves 3-2 down by the 54th minute. Hemmings found an equaliser before two penalties, within minutes of each other, robbed the Brecklanders of a chance for points.

Morton felt the first penalty, which led to Newmarket’s fourth – and winning – goal, was an ‘appalling decision’ from the officials in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division derby.

He said: “Furious, I’m furious about that. I’m most furious with how the team played in the first 15 minutes of the second half in particular.

“We dominated the first half and played brilliantly, it was exciting to watch, we were good on the ball short and long, getting in the right areas, making the right decisions at the right time, it was a perfect balance of what we were missing in the past few games. But we didn’t do enough in the second half.”

The defeat may have been Thetford’s third loss in a row, but Morton is ‘not too concerned’.

The side have enjoyed more positive form – and crucial league points – after turning their season around; 11 games into the season they were rooted to the bottom of the league with just three points.

But, despite the odd goal in seven defeat seeing the Brecklanders lose back-to-back league games and three in a row in all competitions, Morton does not think this Saturday’s trip to second-from-bottom Gorleston (3pm) is all important.

He said: “It might be three losses in a row, but I don’t see this game as vital – it’s as important as any game, but I’m not too concerned about having lost three in a row, one of them was Dereham (Town, Step 4) after all.

“If we learn, kick on and go to Gorleston and manage to put on a performance like the first half for 90 minutes, then we can start to put together a nice winning run again.

“To react to two losses in a row, having changed formation and had two senior players pull out last minute and they’ve been excellent for 45 minutes so that tells me everything I need to know about their attitude, which is good.

“But there’s things to work on in how to stay switched on when you’re ahead.”

Hemmings blasted open the floodgates with a praiseworthy score in the 37th minute, rounding the keeper before sending the ball goalbound from a tight angle, to set in motion a 16-minute period which saw five goals scored.

Newmarket’s Ross Paterson converted a goalmouth scramble in the 40th minute, before Hemmings again found a goal, in the 42nd minute, for a 2-1 Thetford advantage at the break.

It took Newmarket just three minutes of the second half to level, however before another goal put the visitors 3-2 ahead in the 53rd minute. Hemmings then replied in the 71st minute to make it 3-3.

But Newmarket were awarded two penalties – in the 75th and 78th minutes – the first of which was hotly contested and led to Morton being sent to the sin bin. Jack Watson scored for the 4-3 lead before the second spot kick was awarded for a two-footed sliding challenge in the area. However, Watson missed.

“We can (play), we’re capable but, when it’s not on, don’t force it, go back and safe or long and into good areas and press high as a team,” Morton added. “In the first half we were absolutely brilliant at that and could have scored more but only had a one goal margin.

“Credit to Newmarket for coming out of the traps well and pressing, but we didn’t allow them to do that in the first half. We had two wake up calls before they equalised and it’s frustrating not to have learned.

“In the balance of how the second half started, they deserved it.

“Then, just as we started to compete and get back into it with the equaliser, you have, what I can only describe as the worst refereeing decision I’ve seen in my life.

“I can’t complain about the second penalty (which was saved) but (them not scoring) doesn’t compensate for the first penalty at all – I was in the sin bin, so we were down to 10 men, a goal down having scored the penalty and took the sting out of us.

“It’s an appalling decision.”

Thetford: Humphrey, Cusack, Clarke, Morton, Smith, Conroy, Sandell, Bailey, Call, Melanson, Hemmings. Attendance: 83

Free Press Man of the Match – Liam Hemmings. A lovely hat-trick from the winger

