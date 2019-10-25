Liam Abraham is philosophical about his Framlingham Town side crashing out of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup via a 5-1 away thrashing at Woodbridge Town.

The First Division North side were pitted against their Premier Division counterparts in the second round of the league cup on Tuesday night, having beaten Diss Town 3-0 in the first round last month, holding their higher-league hosts to a goalless first half.

But six goals in the second 45 minutes, with Framlingham’s score coming from Danny Smith’s spot kick, saw them crash out of the cup.

Cornard United v Framlingham - Cornards Kade Ivatts battles with Framlinghams James Mayhew..Pic- Richard Marsham/RGM Photography. (19988031)

Fram return home tomorrow (3pm) with the visit of Norwich CBS in the First Division North.

“We lost 4-2 at theirs only about a month ago,” he said. “And we do have injuries which will be hard to deal with, but our confidence is much higher too. We know we have the ability and it will be nice to be back home; we won 1-0 in our last game here.”

It followed a 2-0 away defeat on Saturday to Cornard United in the league, with a Scott Sloots double sending the Castlemen home with nothing to show for their travels.

“It was always going to be a tough week,” Abraham said. “Woodbridge are going really well and are a strong squad, it was always going to be really tough to get through. But I’m really impressed with our shape, we got ourselves back in the game with a penalty and there was a bit of hope, but we worked so hard in the first half in particular, and tired legs then hurt us at the end.

“Dan Smith had to come off near the end because of injury after we’d made all three substitutions so the last two goals came with only 10 men on the field.

“It’s disappointing because we lost a game of football, but we saw this as a game we were never expected to win; our focus is much more on the (Suffolk) Senior Cup – we’re waiting to see who we’ve got next.

“And Cornard was actually a similar game for us, our performance dropped off in the second half and we conceded two scores. We’ve got a few players out injured at the minute and that’s definitely having an impact.”