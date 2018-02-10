Foxes’ ongoing victorious run moves into double figures

WOMEN’S NATIONAL

CHALLENGE EAST 1

Bury Foxes 17

Woodbridge Amazons 10

This top-of-the-table clash saw the Foxes make it 10 wins on the bounce in all competitions and all but secure second place in the league.

The first half began with a long period of pressure from Woodbridge, who went through a number of phases with their strong runners.

The Foxes defence held firm with some determined tackles coming in to keep the away side at bay.

When the Foxes finally got possession of the ball they unleashed their pace and handling skill out wide and made 60 metres to flip the pressure on its head.

A short spell of possession saw the ball spread wide and the Amazons were on the back foot.

The resulting ruck saw the ball come back the opposite way into the hands of Natalie Palmer, who stormed over under the posts for the opening score of the game.

Eventually a forced error allowed some more pressure to be built by the home side and after some line breaks and skilled handling, Lucy Kerr was able to go over and extend the lead.

The half concluded with more of the same from the Foxes as Abigail Kegge dotted down.

Woodbridge battled back after the restart and managed to haul themselves back 10 points, but despite plenty of time in the Foxes’ territory, the hosts held out to win.

Next up on February 18 the Foxes will play host to league-leading Harwich & Dovercourt Owls with just two points splitting the teams ahead of kick-off (2pm).