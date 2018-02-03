Foxes notch up ninth straight win in epic tussle

Bury Foxes kept up the pressure on Women’s National Challenge East 1 leaders Harwich & Dovercourt with their sixth straight league win, a 15-12 success at Southwold Ladies.

An epic match saw Bury just come out on top in what was the side’s ninth win in a row in all competitions and which gave them a league record of six wins from seven matches to sit two points adrift of the leaders.

Sinead Collins managed to select a great running line to complete a fine passing move and nudge the Foxes in front.

But it evoked a positive and aggressive response from the hosts, who forced mistakes and defended valiantly to ensure there was no further score in the first half.

The visitors did break through again soon after the resumption of play though, with Jaz Clark crossing the line.

But against a dogged side this game never looked over and a 10-0 lead was pulled back to 10-5 and Southwold soon took possession of a wayward Bury kick to eventually work the ball in for a second score, which was converted, putting them into a 12-10 lead.

A refusal to accept defeat saw the Foxes regain the lead, and claim the victory, via Georgie Palmer’s successful determination to wriggle her way over the line.

• Bury St Edmunds Under-16s broke Diss’ unbeaten run with a 17-5 success at the Greene King IPA Haberden.

Bury’s first points came from some impressive ball passing coming to rest in Jordan Dunkerley’s secure hands, while Cameron Branagh placed down the second, this time converted by Jack Bowyer.

Diss soon broke through Bury’s defence, only for Harvey Williams’ persistence seeing him take the Diss player over the dead ball line.

The visitors finally pulled a try back before the break but the second half saw Bury, now with the wind in their favour, seal the victory via man-of-the-match Mikey Watson’s strong run.