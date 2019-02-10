Bury Foxes opened up a 17-point lead at the top of Women’s NC East 1 after beating second-placed West Norfolk 33-10 to preserve their perfect record.

Stephanie Durrant on her way to scoring a try for Bury Picture: Shawn Pearce

The Foxes, playing their first home game of 2019, crossed the line first, after strong phases by the forwards and then some impressive handling from the backs saw Elina Rougier pass the ball off to Holly Fifield to score.

The second try came from similar play from the backs, with Steph Hanratty and Stephanie Durrant working some brilliant passes between the two for the latter to score in the corner.

Hanratty then got on the scoresheet, following a series of passes from Georgie Palmer and Em Gattlin, with all three tries being converted to give Bury a 21-0 lead.

West Norfolk came back fighting and, after scoring a penalty, got over the line for a converted try to close the gap to 11 by half time.

After the break, Palmer got across for the Foxes’ fourth try of the game, before the hosts delivered the final blow when Gattlin worked great passes between Robyn Gordan and Kaylee Williams and then went over the try line.

The Foxes have won all nine of their games in Women’s NC East 1 to sit 17-points clear at the top of the table.

Bury visit Norwich Medics in a friendly today (2pm), before returning to league action away at Stanford Le Hope on February 24.