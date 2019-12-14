Bury Foxes made it back-to-back Women’s Championships Midlands 2 victories by edging out Wymondham 15-12 at home on Sunday.

It was the visitors who made the brighter start and they spent the opening 15 minutes camped inside the Foxes’ 22.

However, slowly but surely the home side got themselves into the game and after a succession of penalties they gained sufficient ground for Steph Durrant to dot down out wide in the 28th minute.

Bury Foxes v Wymondham on December 8, 2019 (24028296)

Having broken the deadlock, Bury were in command and it seemed Durrant was about to score a second try, only for her to be pulled up just short of the line.

It mattered little though because Robyn Gorden was able to pick up the loose ball and make it 10-0 to the Foxes heading into the break.

That lead was extended further just five minutes after the restart when a slick switch from England Deaf Team captain Steph Hanratty sent Robyn King over the whitewash.

Bury St Edmunds Ladies Foxes celebrate promotion to the third tier with their play-off victory over Sutton Coldfield (24028481)

The game toed and froed thereafter but Bury were unable to make the most of their attacking pressure.

In contrast, Wymondham reduced the arrears with a try under the posts that was subsequently converted to make it 15-7.

And the away side set up a nervy finish with another counter-attack try late on, but Bury held out to record their fifth win from eight outings this season.

The result means the Foxes head into the Christmas break sitting third in the table, eight points behind Buckingham Swans at the summit.

The Foxes will be back in action on January 5 away at bottom-of-the-table West Bridgford Ladies.

