It was a classic tale of two halves for the Bury Foxes as they narrowly took victory away to Lichfield in their penultimate game of the season in the Women’s Championship 2 Midlands.

The Foxes claimed a 39-34 win over their hosts as they also secured a crucial try-scoring bonus point to move within just one point of the top of the table with just one fixture remaining in their maiden season in women’s rugby’s third tier.

The team started the game well with some big hits and great running lines.

They were able to control the game with very few mistakes coming from the travelling team.

This demonstrated the skill and pace that the Foxes were planning to play throughout the game and resulted in them scoring the first two tries of the game, coming from Robyn King and Robyn Gordon respectively.

But the early scores did not dampen the spirits of the home team as they came back fighting and scored their first try of the game.

It became an end-to-end match as Lichfield kept finding a way to respond to the Foxes pulling ahead as the two teams fought to get on top.

Lucy Kerr went over for the Foxes, only for Lichfield to respond with a score not long after. But the Foxes finished the half strongly with King going over for her second and EJ Stearn bringing in the half with her first try.

The Foxes began the second half well, however, they started to become disorganised and unstructured and it cost them the lead midway through the half.

They defended well under an onslaught from their hosts, but could not hold off Lichfield completely as they crossed the white line for a further four tries.

With a tense 15 minutes remaining and the Foxes trailing, they staged a successful fightback as they dominated possession.

Stephanie Durrant picked up a loose ball to put the Foxes one try behind Lichfield.

With the Foxes now playing their game and strong runs coming from the likes of Chloe Rumsey and Gwen James they were able to gain ground for Gordon to go over for the final try and the win.

