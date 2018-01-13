Foxes extend unbeaten run to reach last eight

RFU INTERMEDIATE CUP

Bury St Edmunds Foxes 31 Barnes Women 7

The Foxes picked up where they had left off with an assured last-16 win over Barnes Women in a competition where they had never got past the first round.

After some consistent pressure and a few phases, Georgie Palmer wriggled over the line from short range to open the scoring for the Foxes.

Palmer was on the score sheet again, going in under the posts after slick distribution of the ball.

The Foxes were now gradually getting on top and errors in open play from Barnes saw chances to make ground, Lucy Kerr and Emily-Jane Stearn taking full advantage with some strong running.

Tenacious hooker Jasmin Clark scooped up a loose ball and strong-armed her way through the defence before sprinting in for a try from the half-way line for a 17-0 interval score.

A revitalised Barnes came out strongly and powered over after 10 minutes.

But pressure from Barnes was met with strong resistance from the home side, Laura Stone and Sophie de Ronde leading by example with some excellent tackles.

Eventually this produced an error, and the slick handling and running skills from the backs allowed Kerr to get a well deserved try.

More attacks and pressure came from the Foxes, and Danni Lee wrapped up the scoring when she converted her own try.

The quarter-final will be played on February 21. The draw has yet to be made.

The in-form Foxes are now unbeaten in seven games and next up they welcome Chelmsford to The Haberden in the NC East 1 League on Sunday (2pm).